WFAE Announces Winners of the 2025 EQUALibrium Awards

Today, WFAE named the winners of its EQUALibrium Awards.

The awards recognize Charlotte-area residents and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in advancing issues of equity within the community.

More than 70 nominations were received across seven categories. Winners and nominees will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 5.

WFAE also will give special achievement awards to the following individuals whose work and impact transcend multiple categories:

Michael Smith will receive the Catalyst Award for his visionary leadership of Center City Partners, where he has championed economic development and placemaking in Charlotte. His work has inspired countless other organizations to take part in the city’s ongoing transformation and growth.

Francisco Alvarado, Marand Builders, will receive the Vanguard Award as a trailblazer whose actions have advanced equity and economic opportunity, including helping young people access higher education and careers.

Dorothy Counts-Scoggins will receive the Luminary Award for her enduring community leadership and pioneering role as one of the first Black students to integrate a Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school in 1957.

Mary Tabor Engel, former WFAE board member, will receive the WFAE Beacon Award for her pivotal role in transforming WFAE’s journalism and community engagement in service to our diverse region.

Other EQUALibrium Award Winners

WFAE will also honor emerging leaders (less than 5 years in the role/industry), established leaders and institutions in the following categories:

Arts & Culture

Terri White, Charlotte Museum of History, Emerging Leader

Tim Miner & Matt Olin, Charlotte Is Creative, Established Leader

Three Bone Theatre, Organization/Business

Economic Empowerment/Mobility



Tameka Beavers, First Gen Success, Emerging Leader

Ann Gonzales, Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce, Established Leader

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas, Organization/Business

Education



Jazzie Lee, Queens University of Charlotte, Emerging Leader

Nhora Gomez-Saxon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Established Leader

Center for Racial Equity in Education (CREED), Organization/Business

Government

Erin Gillespie, City of Charlotte, Emerging Leader

Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, Established Leader

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations, Organization Business

Health Care

Dr. Charles Edwards, Memory & Movement Charlotte, Emerging Leader

Gracie Coleman, former Atrium Health Board of Commissioners, Established Leader

Department of Family and Community Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Organization/Business

Social Justice/Community Advocacy

Joi Mayo, TreesCharlotte, Emerging Leader

Rev. Corine Mack, NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch, Established Leader

Latin American Coalition, Organization/Business

Sports

Erica Turner, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Emerging Leader

Cherie Swarthout, Queens University of Charlotte, Established Leader

Stonewall Sports Charlotte, Organization/Business

Event Details

· Date: Thursday, June 5

· Time: 5:30 p.m.

· Location: The Revelry at Camp North End

The EQUALibrium Awards Gala is a fundraising event. A portion of your ticket is tax-deductible as allowed by law. Proceeds benefit WFAE’s independent newsroom, “Charlotte Talks” and other initiatives.