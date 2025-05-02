WFAE Announces Winners of the 2025 EQUALibrium Awards
Today, WFAE named the winners of its EQUALibrium Awards.
The awards recognize Charlotte-area residents and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in advancing issues of equity within the community.
More than 70 nominations were received across seven categories. Winners and nominees will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 5.
WFAE also will give special achievement awards to the following individuals whose work and impact transcend multiple categories:
- Michael Smith will receive the Catalyst Award for his visionary leadership of Center City Partners, where he has championed economic development and placemaking in Charlotte. His work has inspired countless other organizations to take part in the city’s ongoing transformation and growth.
- Francisco Alvarado, Marand Builders, will receive the Vanguard Award as a trailblazer whose actions have advanced equity and economic opportunity, including helping young people access higher education and careers.
- Dorothy Counts-Scoggins will receive the Luminary Award for her enduring community leadership and pioneering role as one of the first Black students to integrate a Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school in 1957.
- Mary Tabor Engel, former WFAE board member, will receive the WFAE Beacon Award for her pivotal role in transforming WFAE’s journalism and community engagement in service to our diverse region.
Other EQUALibrium Award Winners
WFAE will also honor emerging leaders (less than 5 years in the role/industry), established leaders and institutions in the following categories:
Arts & Culture
- Terri White, Charlotte Museum of History, Emerging Leader
- Tim Miner & Matt Olin, Charlotte Is Creative, Established Leader
- Three Bone Theatre, Organization/Business
Economic Empowerment/Mobility
- Tameka Beavers, First Gen Success, Emerging Leader
- Ann Gonzales, Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce, Established Leader
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas, Organization/Business
Education
- Jazzie Lee, Queens University of Charlotte, Emerging Leader
- Nhora Gomez-Saxon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Established Leader
- Center for Racial Equity in Education (CREED), Organization/Business
Government
- Erin Gillespie, City of Charlotte, Emerging Leader
- Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, Established Leader
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations, Organization Business
Health Care
- Dr. Charles Edwards, Memory & Movement Charlotte, Emerging Leader
- Gracie Coleman, former Atrium Health Board of Commissioners, Established Leader
- Department of Family and Community Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Organization/Business
Social Justice/Community Advocacy
- Joi Mayo, TreesCharlotte, Emerging Leader
- Rev. Corine Mack, NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch, Established Leader
- Latin American Coalition, Organization/Business
Sports
- Erica Turner, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Emerging Leader
- Cherie Swarthout, Queens University of Charlotte, Established Leader
- Stonewall Sports Charlotte, Organization/Business
Event Details
· Date: Thursday, June 5
· Time: 5:30 p.m.
· Location: The Revelry at Camp North End
The EQUALibrium Awards Gala is a fundraising event. A portion of your ticket is tax-deductible as allowed by law. Proceeds benefit WFAE’s independent newsroom, “Charlotte Talks” and other initiatives.