WFAE Board elects new members

WFAE’s Board of Directors has elected two new members to its governing body – University Radio Foundation, Inc. These new members will serve a three-year term.

New members include:

Michael C. Giang is the CFO of Holy Angels, Inc., where he oversees an annual budget of $20 million, manages investment portfolios exceeding $35 million and directs a major capital project that includes a $27 million children’s campus expansion. Giang was recognized as “CFO of the Year” by the “Charlotte Business Journal.” He has degrees from Queens University of Charlotte and Appalachian State University.

Dee O’Dell is head of business banking at U.S. Bank. He leads the organization that serves business clients across the country with $2.5 million to $50 million in annual revenue. O’Dell has served on numerous boards including United Way of Greater Charlotte, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and the Charlotte. He has degrees from Hampden-Sydney College and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

University Radio Foundation Inc. holds the broadcast license for WFAE. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is composed of 19 members from across the Charlotte region. Board members volunteer their time and expertise to oversee WFAE’s governance, financial assets, mission and service to the community.