“The Sam Sanders Show” comes to WFAE

TV. Movies. Music. Celebrities. Memes.

These are a few of the topics – along with the people who make them – that will be explored in “The Sam Sanders Show.”

The weekly show will make its debut on WFAE on Sunday, March 9, at 10 am.

Recent episodes include:

Actress Jessica Williams on learning life lessons.



Recent Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata on the role identity plays in the Marvel cinematic universe.



Roy Wood, Jr. of The Daily Show on comedy and journalism.



Golden Globe Award-winner Rachel Bloom on the process of confronting grief.

Host Sam Sanders is a familiar name to public radio fans. He served as the original host of the public radio show, "It's Been a Minute" and as original host of "The NPR Politics Podcast."