“The Sam Sanders Show” comes to WFAE

WFAE
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT

TV. Movies. Music. Celebrities. Memes.

These are a few of the topics – along with the people who make them – that will be explored in “The Sam Sanders Show.”

The weekly show will make its debut on WFAE on Sunday, March 9, at 10 am.

Recent episodes include:

  • Actress Jessica Williams on learning life lessons.
  • Recent Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata on the role identity plays in the Marvel cinematic universe.
  • Roy Wood, Jr. of The Daily Show on comedy and journalism.
  • Golden Globe Award-winner Rachel Bloom on the process of confronting grief.

Host Sam Sanders is a familiar name to public radio fans. He served as the original host of the public radio show, "It's Been a Minute" and as original host of "The NPR Politics Podcast."
