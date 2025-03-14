“The Sam Sanders Show” comes to WFAE
TV. Movies. Music. Celebrities. Memes.
These are a few of the topics – along with the people who make them – that will be explored in “The Sam Sanders Show.”
The weekly show will make its debut on WFAE on Sunday, March 9, at 10 am.
Recent episodes include:
- Actress Jessica Williams on learning life lessons.
- Recent Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata on the role identity plays in the Marvel cinematic universe.
- Roy Wood, Jr. of The Daily Show on comedy and journalism.
- Golden Globe Award-winner Rachel Bloom on the process of confronting grief.
Host Sam Sanders is a familiar name to public radio fans. He served as the original host of the public radio show, "It's Been a Minute" and as original host of "The NPR Politics Podcast."