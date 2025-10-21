Hear from the CMS Board of Education candidates vying for a seat on Oct. 27

Six of the nine seats on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education are on the ballot this year. Two districts will have new representatives when the incumbents decided not to run for reelection.

Meet the candidates and learn about their vision for CMS schools at a community forum on Monday, Oct. 27.

WFAE's education reporter James Farrell will moderate the conversations featuring candidates from Districts 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6.

Event details



Date: Oct. 27

Time: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

(doors open at 6 p.m.) Location: WFAE's Center for Civic and Community Engagement

Admission is free but registration is required.

The event will also be livestreamed on WFAE's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The event is presented by WFAE and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg.