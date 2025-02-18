Chris Jones joins Charlotte Talks

Chris Jones has joined the “Charlotte Talks” team as a producer for the weekday talk show.

Jones started at WFAE as a weekend host in 2021. He started working as an interim producer for “Charlotte Talks” last fall. In that role, Jones has produced shows on making running more welcoming, navigating politics over the holidays, community college enrollment and women’s basketball in Charlotte.



Jones has also served as host for several live events including a conversation with Tommy Tomlinson about Tomlinson’s new book “Dogland” and EQUALibrium Live events on Black fatherhood and the power of Black storytelling.