WFAE adds new positions

Rubie Britt-Height and Demetrius Suggs, Jr., have joined WFAE as director of community engagement & partnerships and digital solutions manager, respectively.

These positions are new to WFAE and focus on the organization’s commitment to bring people together for discussion in the Charlotte region and expand its multimedia capabilities.

“I’m excited to have Rubie and Demetrius join us,” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE president and CEO. “Both of them bring skills and talents that will contribute significantly to WFAE’s continued success.”

Rubie Britt-Height

As director of community engagement & partnerships, Britt-Height will coordinate WFAE’s events and cultivate partnerships with local organizations.

Britt-Height spent 16 years with the Mint Museum of Art, where she served most recently as the director of community relations.

QCity Metro named Britt-Height as one of “The Great 28 Leaders Shaping Charlotte.” She received Excelente Award for Non-Latino Most Supportive of the Community from La Noticia. The Charlotte Business Journal included her in its “Power 100 List” recognizing leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Demetrius Suggs, Jr.

In his role as digital solutions manager, Suggs will provide support for corporate development, membership, major giving and other business operations.

Suggs’ experience includes managing digital marketing campaigns, analyzing performance data and business-to-business sales.

Suggs has certifications in Lean Six Sigma and project management. He has degrees from Johnson C. Smith University and Concordia College.

