WFAE welcomes 3 members to its Corporate Circle program

The Independent Picture House, JMD Law and Appalachian Theatre of the High Country are founding members of WFAE’s Corporate Circle.

The Corporate Circle program brings together civic-minded businesses and organizations across the Charlotte region. Through their membership, these organizations support WFAE’s commitment to local news and programming, independent journalism and live events.

Founding Members

The Independent Picture House is the only nonprofit arthouse cinema in Charlotte. IPH uses the power of film to educate, engage and enable the community. Individuals can enjoy new and retrospective movies, film festivals and special events.

The attorneys at James, McElroy & Diehl, P.A. have been offering practical legal counsel and advocacy for more than 60 years. JMD Law provides comprehensive representation in civil litigation, family law, white-collar criminal law and other areas.

Founded in 1938, Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is an independent, nonprofit, historical theatre in Boone, N.C. The theatre presents films, concerts, theater productions, dance and more. It is also the home to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music.