Duke Energy seeks federal review for potential Belews Creek nuclear site

Duke Energy is asking federal officials to take a closer look at whether a site near the Belews Creek Steam Station could support nuclear energy generation.

The company is considering building nuclear reactors on the 1,000-acre site in order to meet state-mandated carbon emission goals. But it hasn’t committed to a specific plan yet.

Duke Energy spokesperson Bill Norton says that’s one reason why they’re applying for what’s called an Early Site Permit with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC.

“This permit allows the NRC to evaluate the site for key factors that might delay future construction issues, such as environmental issues, seismic conditions, etc," he says. "By filing the Early Site Permit, we're really resolving those potential issues on the front end.”

The process takes about 18 months to complete, during which time Duke Energy will review different nuclear technologies before making any final decisions.

Norton says nuclear energy already plays a major role in its operations, supplying more than half of the electricity the company provides in North Carolina.