Charlotte City Council to consider $25 million to fix Bojangles' Coliseum after roof leaks

Charlotte City Council is being asked to approve $25 million this month for what city administrators call “critical needs” projects at Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports the upcoming request has been in discussion for months. It was introduced Tuesday as part of council’s annual budget retreat.

Deputy City Manager Alyson Craig told council members that council’s economic development committee will hear a presentation on the funding request Thursday during the committee’s monthly meeting. A vote by the full 11-member council is expected on March 23.

Two recent sporting events at Bojangles Coliseum were postponed due to roof leaks.