WFAE wins Salute to Excellence Award from NABJ

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
The International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina.

The National Association of Black Journalists has awarded WFAE and reporter Gwendolyn Glenn a Salute to Excellence Award for a 2023 series about the opening of the International African American Museum in Charleston.

"IAAM: The New International African American Museum" won a Salute to Excellence for News Series in the "Radio — Market 16 & Below" category.

Glenn's three-part series, which was edited by former WFAE Race & Equity Editor Sarah Mobley-Smith, covered the history of and long road to open Charleston's International African American Museum. The series included both praise and criticism of the museum from people who live in Charleston, one of the fastest-changing cities in the Southeast.

"NABJ recognizes journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community," NABJ writes in its award description. "Entries are judged on content, creativity, innovation, use of the medium and relevance to the Black community."

You can read and listen to the whole series here:

IAAM: The New International African American Museum
After more than 20 years in the planning, the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, opens with the mission to personalize the stories of the brutal journey Africans endured when they were forcefully brought to this country — humanize their traumas, victories, accomplishments and transformation, up to today.

Tags
Inside WFAE WFAE
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo