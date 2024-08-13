WFAE wins Salute to Excellence Award from NABJ

The National Association of Black Journalists has awarded WFAE and reporter Gwendolyn Glenn a Salute to Excellence Award for a 2023 series about the opening of the International African American Museum in Charleston.

"IAAM: The New International African American Museum" won a Salute to Excellence for News Series in the "Radio — Market 16 & Below" category.

Glenn's three-part series, which was edited by former WFAE Race & Equity Editor Sarah Mobley-Smith, covered the history of and long road to open Charleston's International African American Museum. The series included both praise and criticism of the museum from people who live in Charleston, one of the fastest-changing cities in the Southeast.

"NABJ recognizes journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community," NABJ writes in its award description. "Entries are judged on content, creativity, innovation, use of the medium and relevance to the Black community."

You can read and listen to the whole series here: