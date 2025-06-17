House approves cutting funding for NPR/PBS. What's next?

On June 12, the House of Representatives voted to take back the two years of funding that had been approved for public broadcasting.

To take effect, the “ rescission request ” must also be approved by a simple majority in the Senate. If approved, the request would eliminate about $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting , much of which flows directly to stations such as WFAE.

This effort to cut funding could not come at a worse time. Communities across the Carolinas are still grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters—challenges that have already stretched local philanthropic resources. That strain is compounded by the broader loss of federal support for nonprofits, placing even greater pressure on limited charitable dollars. Meanwhile, a slowing economy and the legal and political minefields have prompted many corporations to scale back their sponsorships. Together, these forces have created a perfect storm—one that threatens the future of WFAE and the essential service we provide to our region.

WFAE needs you now more than ever to take action. Here are ways you can help:

Call or write your senators to let them know the impact the elimination of those funds would have on WFAE’s ability to deliver the news and information you rely on. You can visit Protect My Public Media to easily send an email and to learn more about the effort to protect public media. Encourage your friends and family members who care about public media to join you. Your voice may be the one that convinces a senator to protect public media funding.

Make a donation to WFAE. More than 60% of our funding comes directly from listeners, but only a small percentage actually give. If you've never made a gift, this is your moment to act. Become a sustainer today to help WFAE navigate these challenging financial times. If you are already a supporter, consider increasing your gift. We are grateful for every dollar we receive.

Thank you for standing with us.

Ju-Don Marshall

WFAE President & CEO