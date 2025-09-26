WFAE Announces Plans to Exit Uptown Location Amid Funding Cuts

WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR News Source, announced today that it will exit its uptown location, in the historic Philip Carey Building next to First Ward Park, in spring 2026 as part of efforts to address the financial impact of federal funding cuts and declining corporate support. WFAE plans to transition all operations back to its broadcast facility in University City while expanding its “WFAE Everywhere” model – bringing events, forums and programing to locations across the Charlotte region.

The decision is part of WFAE’s strategy to close a nearly $1 million gap this year. WFAE President & CEO Ju-Don Marshall described the move as a necessary step to safeguard the organization’s long-term sustainability.

“The revenue losses we are experiencing require that we reevaluate our priorities, including having a permanent uptown location, to ensure that WFAE’s ability to serve the Charlotte region remains strong,” Marshall said. “However, we are committed to engaging the communities we serve by taking ‘WFAE Everywhere,’ including maintaining a strong presence uptown through various partnerships such as with the Carolina Theatre, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and UNC Charlotte.”

WFAE sublet the 12,000-square-foot building from GFiber in 2022. The location offered the station a rare opportunity to establish a permanent uptown studio and civic engagement center, hosting live programming and public events.

During its time in the space, WFAE hosted signature programs such as:



The Power of Black Storytelling

Understanding Immigrant stories in a Changing Nation

EQUALibrium Live series on equity and opportunity in Charlotte

series on equity and opportunity in Charlotte SouthBound Live podcast series

podcast series Charlotte Talks Live broadcasts

broadcasts WFAEats Chocolate tasting event

WFAE has also partnered with numerous community organizations supporting their events and activities in the space, including Charlotte Center City Partners for Charlotte Shout, the Lovin’ Life Music Fest, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and the League of Women Voters.

“We want to thank Levine Properties, who supported our vision of creating a hub where the community could come together with our journalists to learn, foster understanding and build deeper connections,” added Marshall. “During our nearly three years in the space, we’ve welcomed more than 5,000 community members to engage with us there.”

Levine Properties also praised WFAE’s role in using the historic building as a gathering place for community dialogue and engagement.

“It’s been wonderful to watch WFAE bring such energy and purpose to this historic Uptown building,” said Daniel Malino, president of Levine Properties. “The space has such a rich history of tenants that have helped craft Uptown Charlotte’s story. We look forward to seeing a new tenant write the next chapter.”

About the Building

Built in 1907–08, the structure first housed the Philip Carey Company, a national manufacturer and supplier of roofing materials. Known historically as the Philip Carey Building, it has served as home to several manufacturing companies, a tavern and GFiber. The building was designated a local historic property by Charlotte City Council in 1984 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places the same year.

About WFAE

WFAE 90.7 FM is an NPR-affiliated public media organization serving the Charlotte region through fact-based journalism, trusted storytelling and community conversations. Through programs such as “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins,” “EQUALibrium Live” and investigative collaborations, WFAE provides civic education, fosters dialogue and connects residents across diverse communities. Learn more at www.wfae.org.