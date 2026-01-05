© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers clinch NFC South, return to playoffs for first time in seven years

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 5, 2026 at 8:19 AM EST

It took help from around the division, but the Carolina Panthers are headed back to the NFL playoffs for the first time in seven years.

The Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-14 on Saturday, but secured the NFC South title on Sunday after the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints. The result created a three-way tie atop the division, with Carolina winning the tiebreaker to claim the championship.

Carolina will host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in the opening round of the playoffs.

Head coach Dave Canales said the postseason berth reflects the team’s preparation and mindset throughout the regular season.

“You know, what it’s meant is just proving to the guys that if we have that mentality — if we do take advantage of opportunities and prepare ourselves each week like it’s a championship opportunity — then good things will happen down the stretch,” Canales said. “We’re in this position right now because of the hard work and that focus.”

The Panthers beat the Rams 31-28 in Charlotte on Nov. 30.

Kickoff for Saturday’s playoff game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
