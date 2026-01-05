Panthers clinch NFC South, return to playoffs for first time in seven years

It took help from around the division, but the Carolina Panthers are headed back to the NFL playoffs for the first time in seven years.

The Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-14 on Saturday, but secured the NFC South title on Sunday after the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints. The result created a three-way tie atop the division, with Carolina winning the tiebreaker to claim the championship.

Carolina will host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in the opening round of the playoffs.

Head coach Dave Canales said the postseason berth reflects the team’s preparation and mindset throughout the regular season.

“You know, what it’s meant is just proving to the guys that if we have that mentality — if we do take advantage of opportunities and prepare ourselves each week like it’s a championship opportunity — then good things will happen down the stretch,” Canales said. “We’re in this position right now because of the hard work and that focus.”

The Panthers beat the Rams 31-28 in Charlotte on Nov. 30.

Kickoff for Saturday’s playoff game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.