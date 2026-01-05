Carolina Curious: Is Greensboro a bicycle-friendly community?

Motorists, transit riders and cyclists traveling through Greensboro may occasionally see signs designating the area as a “bicycle-friendly” community.

WFDD listener John Swain recently asked how the city earned this distinction and whether it still has the recognition. For this week’s Carolina Curious, reporter DJ Simmons spoke with Greensboro Director of Transportation Hanna Cockburn to learn more.

The League of American Bicyclists is a national organization dedicated to improving riding conditions for cyclists throughout the country. The nonprofit designates some municipalities as bicycle-friendly communities.

Cockburn says cities are recognized by improving conditions for bicycling through policies, infrastructure and education programs. Greensboro first received its designation in 2009.

“I've personally lived in Greensboro for nearly 30 years, and I can say, from my own perspective, that the environment for cycling, and the support for cycling continues to grow and has really improved over that time,” she says.

Cockburn says some of the city’s improvements include investing in its greenway system and its Safe Routes to School Program that educates young people on safe cycling.

“The way we think about it is a network of interconnected systems that serve pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders all together,” she says.

Cockburn says the recognition solidifies the work the city has done to improve conditions for bicycling.

“It extends beyond our greenways and is reflected in the bike lane configurations that we have installed as we are able to through the resurfacing process," she says. "So, I think it's a real feather in our cap.”

According to the League of American Bicyclists, Greensboro is one of 13 municipalities in North Carolina that are currently listed as bicycle-friendly communities.