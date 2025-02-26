WFAE Board elects new members

WFAE’s Board of Directors has elected four new members to its governing body – University Radio Foundation, Inc. These new members will serve a three-year term.

New members include:

Kevin Condon is an executive at Bank of America focused on digital payment platforms. Before joining the bank, he was a partner at Oliver Wyman Consulting, where he specialized in marketing solutions for clients across various industries. Condon has degrees from the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada and Northwestern University. He has been a part-time faculty member of the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

Alicia Young Hall is a senior assistant city attorney for the City of Charlotte. She advises on construction matters including public and private partnerships for infrastructure improvements. Young Hall’s experience includes assistant city attorney for the City of Fayetteville (NC), New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Office of the Attorney General and the ACLU. She has degrees from Northwestern University and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

Geoff Peters recently retired as President & CEO of Wikoff Color Corporation, a major manufacturer of inks and coatings for the printing and packaging industries. He continues to serve as President of NAPIM, the National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers. He spends significant time with Greenhouse Scholars, a national organization supporting very high performing first generation college students, as well as working on local outreach initiatives for Christ Episcopal Church.

Robyn E. Roof currently serves on the Board of Directors of Raymond James Bank, N.A., an affiliate of Raymond James Financial. Over her career, she advised corporate and investment banking clients through several capital raising transactions. Roof has had leadership positions about Bank of America, KeyBank and KeyBanc Capital Markets. She is a member of the Private Directors Association – Carolinas Chapter and Extraordinary Women on Boards.

University Radio Foundation Inc. holds the broadcast license for WFAE. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is composed of 24 members from across the Charlotte region. Board members volunteer their time and expertise to oversee WFAE’s governance, financial assets, mission and service to the community.