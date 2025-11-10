WFAE wins six first-place prizes at RTDNAC awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas announced its annual awards on Saturday. WFAE won six first-place awards in the Radio division.

These include:



Consumer/Economic: Charlotte Latino business owners see fewer customers — Julian Berger

Light Feature: Dogs have their day at Huntersville sheepdog trials — Nick de la Canal

Hard News Feature: UNC Charlotte students design bridges for Hurricane Helene — Zachary Turner, Stella Mackler

Sports: Losing by 500 points, football team never gives up — James Farrell

Education: Can North Carolina move the needle on literacy scores? — James Farrell

Entertainment: John Tosco: How Beatles music made the man — Nick de la Canal

WFAE also won two second-place awards:

Social Reform: Homelessness grows in the Charlotte region — WFAE staff

Long-form Interview: Reflections on Malcolm X debate in Durham on 100th — Gwendolyn Glenn

"These awards reflect the WFAE staff's hard work, dedication to covering our region, and commitment to finding the stories that go beyond shallow headlines," Executive Editor Ely Portillo said.

You can see a full list of winners online here: https://www.rtdnac.org/2025-finalists