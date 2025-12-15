WFAE adds fundraising staff

Bob Scheer and Jalyn Houston have joined WFAE as a major gifts officer and membership manager & mid-level gifts officer, respectively.

They will help manage WFAE’s fundraising activities for major donors, members, prospects and grant funders.

“I’m excited to have Bob and Jalyn join us,” said Candice Johnson, WFAE executive director of membership & major giving. “Both of them bring skills and talents that will contribute significantly WFAE’s continued success.”

Bob Scheer

As major gifts officer, Scheer will secure philanthropic support for annual operations and for WFAE’s comprehensive campaign.

Scheer comes to WFAE from the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art where he worked two separate times, most recently as deputy director for development.

Before transitioning to fundraising, Scheer had an extensive career in sports including ScheerSports, Inc., the Greenville Grrrowl and the Charlotte Checkers.

Jalyn Houston

In her role as membership manager & mid-level gifts officer, Houston will oversee on-air fundraising campaigns, provide stewardship for mid-level donors and research grant opportunities.

Houston’s previous experience includes Witt O’Brien’s and United Way of Greater Charlotte.

Houston completed Charlotte’s Equity Impact Fellowship program, sponsored by Mecklenburg County and Community Building Initiative. She has a degree from North Carolina A&T State University.