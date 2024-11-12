© 2024 WFAE

La Noticia/WFAE reporting win José Martí Awards

Published November 12, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST

The National Association of Hispanic Publications recognized reporter Kayla Young in its José Martí Awards for articles she produced as part of a partnership between  La Noticia and WFAE.  

Headshot photo of Kayla Young
Kayla Young

Young, who joined La Noticia and WFAE through the Report for America program, received five José Martí Awards for exploring issues affecting the Latino community in the Charlotte area.

The awards include:

  • Death of Latino workers in construction – Outstanding Multiple Article Series (Gold Award)
  • Immigrant workers in the fields – Outstanding Multiple Article Series (Bronze Award)
  • La Casa Rosada – Outstanding Health Article (Bronze Award)
  • Latinos boost real estate market – Outstanding National/International Business Article (Bronze Award)
  • Baker resurrects Pan de Merto – Outstanding Local Business Article (Bronze Award)

José Martí Awards

The José Martí Awards are the longest running publishing awards recognizing Hispanic excellence in the United States. Award categories include digital, editorial writing, design, marketing and more.

National Association of Hispanic Publications

NAHP is a non-partisan trade advocacy organization that represents Spanish language publications in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The combined circulation of its members is over 23 million.
