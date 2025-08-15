Organizers hope attendees see 'the power' of Charlotte Pride ahead of its 25th year

Ahead of this weekend's Charlotte Pride, organizers gathered in uptown to discuss what residents can expect and how they’ve overcome some big challenges this year.

Attractions this year include live music, spoken word poetry, and short films on the LGBTQ+ community. The festival will be in a new location at First Ward Park and surrounding blocks, which will host about 40 vendors.

Meredith Thompson, managing director at Charlotte Pride, said while some corporate sponsors have pulled back and asked not to have their logos on display, others have stepped in.

“Although we’ve seen a decline, we’ve also seen an increase in individual giving," Thompson said. "And I really think folks are going to be super motivated to come out because of that sort of political environment we have going on. I think we're really going to fill this festival up.”

Attendees can expect street closures, including on 7th Street at the light rail, along with North Brevard and 8th streets. Kevin Triola is a lieutenant with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Triola said they will have a robust plan to ensure safety for community members.

“If they have any questions or any concerns at all or any issues, please approach officers with any questions or issues that you have,” Triola said. "They're here for your safety, and they're more than willing to help you get to where you need to go."

As part of Charlotte Pride, a health fair providing mental health resources, along with a spot designated for youth and family entertainment, will be available. There will also be a stage dedicated to Charlotte Black Pride. This year's event marks the festival’s 25th annual celebration. Thompson said she hopes people come out and feel seen.

“I hope they see the power of the local queer community and ally community,” Thompson said. "And they see the vibrancy and the talent that we bring.”

Charlotte Pride will wrap up with a parade on North Tryon Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The full schedule for the event can be found here.