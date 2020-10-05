-
A coalition of 41 LGBTQ groups in Charlotte has signed a letter showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The letter was published on social…
Thousands of visitors will be uptown this weekend for the annual Charlotte Pride LGBT festival and parade. Organizers say they expect to match or top last…
The streets of uptown filled with music and color as the annual Charlotte Pride Festival took place this past weekend. Two days of celebration wrapped up…
Charlotte's annual pride parade and festival kicks off in uptown this weekend, bringing with it drag queens, rainbows, and a slew of outdoor activities…
Ever wondered why Charlotte celebrates Pride in August, and not in June, like most other major cities? WFAE listener Jennifer Lange did."In August, it's…
WFAE has a new initiative to connect with our audience and get story suggestions. On our website, we ask you to tell us what you wonder about the…
A record number of people came uptown this weekend for Charlotte's annual gay and lesbian Pride Parade & Festival. On Saturday, the revelers came early,…
About a decade ago, the band Everyday Sunday had several hits on the Christian Rock music charts. The band's founder, Trey Pearson, switched to…