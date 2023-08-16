Here's a rundown of key events for Charlotte Pride 2023

Charlotte Pride got underway on Saturday and events are scheduled throughout Charlotte in the coming days. Here are a few of the big highlights of this week’s schedule — you can find out more about Charlotte Pride Week here.



Free Range Brewing will host "Charlotte Thrives: Queer Storytelling" on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. The event will have Charlotte-based queer storytellers explain the importance of having spaces that are LGBTQ+ friendly. Discussion points will include safety, advocacy and diversity within the community.

What’s work without play? Join Bank of America for "Out in Tech Charlotte" at the Bank of America Tower on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. You can enjoy beverages and talk with members of Out In Tech and Bank of America.

Bring out the vocals for the “Sing It With Pride- Karaoke Kick Off” at Bar Argon in South Charlotte. Join the host Magick Mike and pick your favorite song on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Head to the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City on Friday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. for a conversation with La Shonda Mimis, an Associate Professor of History at Middle Tennessee State University will have a conversation on her article “Drastic Dykes and Accidental Activists: Queer Women in the Urban South."

And to close out the week, the Charlotte Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 19 on South Tryon Street between Good Samaritan Way and Fourth Street. The annual two-day festival will feature local entertainers, musicians, food, vendors and more.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, a parade will begin at 12 p.m. in uptown along North Tryon Street with floats and live music. It will head north and end at Ninth Street.