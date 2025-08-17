Black Political Caucus picks Joi Mayo over Tiawana Brown in close City Council vote

The Black Political Caucus (BPC) has endorsed political newcomer Joi Mayo in her bid to unseat embattled Charlotte City Council District 3 incumbent Tiawana Brown.

Mayo narrowly edged Brown in BPC voting, 46–45.

Brown questioned the result, saying one of her supporters requested a BPC ballot but did not receive one. Montravias King finished third in District 3 voting with 32.

He dropped out of the race Tuesday and endorsed Brown. He also said he had heard of people who did not receive ballots and called on the BPC to hold a new election.

The caucus waited a week to release its endorsements. At a meeting Friday night, members decided against holding a second vote or withholding primary endorsements altogether.

Getting the BPC's endorsement is a big boost for Mayo. The caucus is considered one of the city's most important endorsements, especially in District 3, where more than half of Democratic primary voters are expected to be Black.

The BPC said in a statement Saturday that the “process was carried out in a fair and transparent manner, ensuring accuracy and integrity in tabulation.”

Brown was first elected to the District 3 seat in 2023. In her campaign, she talked openly about serving time in federal prison in the 1990s for fraud. She now leads a nonprofit, Beauty After the Bars, which helps formerly incarcerated women.

Brown and her two adult daughters were indicted in May for allegedly fraudulently receiving $124,000 of COVID-era relief loans. Brown has pleaded not guilty.

The BPC made additional endorsements in Charlotte races.

Mayor: Vi Lyles

City Council at-large: James Mitchell, Victoria Watlington, Lawana Mayfield, Dimple Ajmera

City Council District 1: Dante Anderson

City Council District 2: Malcolm Graham

City Council District 3: Joi Mayo

City Council District 4: Renee Johnson

City Council District 5: Marjorie Molina

City Council District 6: Kimberly Owens

City Council District 7: no endorsement