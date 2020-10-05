-
City officials will unveil the draft of a new long-range development plan Saturday at a drive-in event that includes a screening of the movie "Back to the Future." They're trying to have a bit of fun with a serious topic — how the city should grow and right the wrongs of the past.
The Charlotte City Council voted 8 to 3 Monday to commit $3 million in city housing bond money to the proposed redevelopment of the aging Brookhill Village. But it comes with strings attached.
The long-planned redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte will require public investment of $50 million to $54 million, city officials say. Meanwhile, Charlotte's MLS team will locate only its youth academy headquarters there. And city incentives to the team and Panthers have shrunk.
A group of clergy and community leaders is urging city leaders to find a way to fund the proposed redevelopment of the Brookhill Village apartment complex to include affordable housing. The city council will get an update Monday night.
The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on adopting a plan that city officials say would reimagine policing and community safety.
In the last week, the Charlotte city attorney has said he will send ethics complaints against three City Council members to outside investigators. But…
Charlotte City Attorney Sends Complaint Against Bokhari To Investigator, Calls Process 'Problematic'Charlotte City Attorney Patrick Baker told City Council Monday morning that he will hire an independent investigator to review an ethics complaint against…
Charlotte's city attorney will hire an independent investigator to review an ethics complaint made by the state Republican Party against Democratic City…
The city of Charlotte will not partner with a council member's nonprofit for a jobs-training program. Several City Council members Monday raised questions…
Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 on Monday to support a motion by at-large council member Braxton Winston to prohibit the police department from buying…