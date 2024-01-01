© 2024 WFAE

Headshot of man in green shirt

Julian Berger

Race & Equity Reporter

A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.

He majored in journalism and Hispanic studies at UNC-Chapel Hill, and has previously worked at NBC News, La Noticia in Charlotte and CNN.