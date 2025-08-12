Fear and uncertainty push some Charlotte immigrants to consider self-deporting

Isabel is one of millions who fled Venezuela because of political persecution, hoping for a better life in the U.S. But her fear of deportation has grown since Trump took office. After living in the U.S. for two years, she is now considering returning to Venezuela.

"With God's help, we plan to return in February of next year," Isabel said.

Isabel, her husband and her daughter came to Charlotte by way of Panama, Central America, and Mexico. When they arrived, the family received temporary political asylum. However, their court date isn’t until 2027, and in the meantime, Isabel says she fears being detained by ICE.

"The truth is, this country gave me a lot, it caused me a lot of anxiety," Isabel said. "I'm even taking medication for depression."

Isabel and her family join other Charlotte immigrants who are contemplating self-deportation. Jose and Nancy from Honduras, came to the U.S. last October. They hoped for better job opportunities and better health care for their 8-year-old son, who has a terminal diagnosis of hydrocephalus. However, they are struggling to find work.

"Honestly, we haven't found what we expected here," Jose said. "I don't have a steady job, and life is getting harder and harder."

Jose and Nancy say they feel stuck, with no clear path forward in the U.S.

"We're making the decision because we have nowhere to live here," Nancy said. "If no one pays, they will throw us out onto the street."

The family is using the CBP Home app, which began offering free travel and a $1,000 exit bonus for immigrants who self-deport. This family says it's their only hope to leave on their own and avoid detention and deportation.

"We're waiting through the CBP Home app for instructions on how to return," Jose said. "It's our only option to leave here and find something better in another country."

Charlotte immigration attorney Jamilah Espinosa says self-deportation is gaining traction among immigrants. ICE hasn’t been able to keep up with the Trump administration’s detention quotas, and self-deportation is a way to reach that number.

"[Immigrants] have a real fear of the risk of being deported and not just being detained here in the U.S., but possibly taken to a third-world country," Espinosa said.

Espinosa said some immigrants are looking to leave the U.S. for a different country than the one they left. For example, Isabel, from Venezuela, is hoping to move to Colombia.

Some immigrants came to the U.S. legally but are now losing their work authorization, as the Trump administration ends humanitarian parole for some countries.

“At the time the program ended, they lost their work authorization," Espinosa said. "Employers immediately fired them, and now they do not have a means to legally work in the United States.”

Espinosa also says that, in some cases, immigrants who self-deport could be prevented from reentering the U.S. in the future. Her biggest advice for immigrants is to consult an immigration attorney. However, Isabel, Nancy and Jose are set in their decision.

"We came with the American dream, and we came with great faith that we would come here to achieve those dreams, but we can't," Nancy said.

Now, they believe the dream may lie elsewhere.