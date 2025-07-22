© 2025 WFAE

Viva Collective to bring two Latin dance companies into one space

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:53 PM EDT
Viva Collective is a collaboration between Rumbao Latin Dance Company and NC Brazilian Arts Project.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Viva Collective is a collaboration between Rumbao Latin Dance Company and NC Brazilian Arts Project.

Viva Collective, a new dance studio off North Tryon Street, officially opened Tuesday evening.

The space is a collaboration between Rumbao Latin Dance Company and the NC Brazilian Arts Project. It features multiple rooms for classes in Latin and Brazilian dance styles.

“I think it’s just an incredible moment because we’ve waited a long time to have our own space," Rumbao's Jennifer Geyer said. "It’s hard to find spaces in Charlotte where arts can come in and thrive and have a home.”

Dance classes are offered seven days a week, with both companies teaching a wide range of styles for dancers of all levels.
