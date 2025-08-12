© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

Documentary film will focus on High Point Furniture Market

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Image shows visitors at the High Point Furniture Market
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Marketgoers gather at the corner of Commerce Ave. and Elm St. in April, 2023.

Among the tens of thousands of people anticipated to attend October’s High Point Furniture Market will be some new faces: documentary filmmakers with ties to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

They'll be working on a project that is a collaboration between The High Point Market Authority and UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking.

Ben Muller, the Authority’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications, will co-produce the film along with Deborah LaVine, dean of the film school.

Muller says the goal is to capture the human side of the market.

“There's all these human relationships that are formed at this market that have endured over time and created these unique bonds across wide spans of geography,” he says.

The twice-a-year furniture market has been held in High Point for more than 100 years and has an estimated economic impact of more than $6 billion annually on the region.

Muller says he hopes the film will be ready for release in the fall of 2026.
Arts & Culture
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber