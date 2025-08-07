Smithsonian partners with Mint Museum to host Latino community day

The Mint Museum will host a community day this weekend in partnership with the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino.

The event will center on the museum’s exhibit by the de la Torre brothers, Collidoscope. It features vibrant glass sculptures and lenticulars, or moving images, that explore the themes of religion, politics and culture.

Attendees will be able to create lenticulars at the event, as well as enjoy music from DJ Carlos Lebron and dance performances from Rumbao Latin Dance Company.

This event is in partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino. The Mint Museum’s Ramona Holloway looks forward to welcoming Latino families.

“What it means for the Mint Museum is an acknowledgement of the culture of belonging that we’ve created here in Charlotte, and the desire to celebrate that culture with everyone,” Holloway said.

The community day at the museum’s uptown location begins Saturday at 11 am. Admission is free.