© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

Smithsonian partners with Mint Museum to host Latino community day

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 7, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT
Collidoscope is on display at the Mint Museum Uptown until Sept. 21.
The Mint Museum
Collidoscope is on display at the Mint Museum Uptown until Sept. 21.

The Mint Museum will host a community day this weekend in partnership with the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino.

The event will center on the museum’s exhibit by the de la Torre brothers, Collidoscope. It features vibrant glass sculptures and lenticulars, or moving images, that explore the themes of religion, politics and culture.

Attendees will be able to create lenticulars at the event, as well as enjoy music from DJ Carlos Lebron and dance performances from Rumbao Latin Dance Company.

Brothers Jamex (left) and Einar de la Torres stand in front of their glass-blown creations. Their work is on display through Sept. 21 at the Mint Museum Uptown.
Arts & Culture
Glass-blown works of the De La Torre Brothers on display at the Mint Museum Uptown
Gwendolyn Glenn

This event is in partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino. The Mint Museum’s Ramona Holloway looks forward to welcoming Latino families.

“What it means for the Mint Museum is an acknowledgement of the culture of belonging that we’ve created here in Charlotte, and the desire to celebrate that culture with everyone,” Holloway said.

The community day at the museum’s uptown location begins Saturday at 11 am. Admission is free.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Mint Museum
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger