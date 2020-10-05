-
For six months, the arts world in Charlotte and beyond has placed everything on hold and waited. Waited for coronavirus infection numbers to decline,…
-
Updated May 12, 2020Several of Charlotte's most prominent arts organizations have gotten loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.…
-
More than 40 films are on tap for Charlotte’s third annual CineOdyssey Film Festival, being held at the Mint Museum. The three-day festival features…
-
The Mint Museum's new CEO says he wants to help raise Charlotte's profile on the national arts scene. Todd Herman was introduced at a breakfast for…
-
-
-
The NCDOT has fined the contractor building toll lanes on I-77 $1.36 million dollars for keeping lanes closed during morning rush hour Tuesday, in…
-
Art, the Panama Canal and the Charlotte economy intersected at the Mint Museum Uptown on Wednesday night. The museum’s exhibit featuring paintings of the…
-
In 1940s New York City there was a group of young idealistic photographers that called themselves the New York Photo League. They took to the streets to…
-
While much of Charlotte's fine art focus is Uptown with the city's new museum complex, officials at the Mint are shifting their attention back to their…