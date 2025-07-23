© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A conversation with the curators of the Mint and Bechtler Museums

By Sarah Delia
Published July 23, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Visually impaired dancer and choreographer Davian Robinson. "Collection, Reframed: We Are Here, Beyond Vision" is on View at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art through Sept. 22.
Courtesy of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
Visually impaired dancer and choreographer Davian Robinson. "Collection, Reframed: We Are Here, Beyond Vision" is on View at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art through Sept. 22.

We get out of the heat and enjoy a preview of two exhibits at the Mint and Bechtler Museums.

Annie Leibovitz, Self Portrait, Brooklyn, New York, 2017. ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / WORK presents a compelling mix of new and rarely seen photographs alongside some of the most recognizable portraits in American culture, on display now at the Mint through August 31.
Photo courtesy of the artist ©Annie Leibovitz
Annie Leibovitz, Self Portrait, Brooklyn, New York, 2017. ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / WORK presents a compelling mix of new and rarely seen photographs alongside some of the most recognizable portraits in American culture, on display now at the Mint through August 31.

Fans of photography will know the household name Annie Leibovitz. Her work features an impressive list of musicians, artists, politicians and athletes — from John Lennon and Yoko Ono, to Queen Elizabeth, to former Bank of America chairman and CEO Hugh McColl. Now, you can see some of her work on view at the Mint Museum through Aug. 31. Mint curator Jennifer Sudul Edwards joins us to discuss the life, career, and work of Leibovitz — and to share how the Mint brought this impressive exhibit to Charlotte.

Then we turn to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art's new exhibit: "Collection, Reframed: We Are Here, Beyond Vision." Sight is typically crucial when viewing art — but what if you can't see? What other senses can you rely on to experience artwork?

The Bechtler answers that question by using audio and something called “data sonification” to transform how we engage with visual art. Curator Katia Zavistovski shares more about the exhibit, which was created in part by Charlotte-based dancer and choreographer Davian Robinson, who is nearly blind, and artist Janet Biggs.

We sit down with both curators — next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:
Jennifer Sudul Edwards, chief curator and curator of contemporary art at the Mint Museum
Katia Zavistovski, curator for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Mint Museum
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
