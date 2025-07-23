A conversation with the curators of the Mint and Bechtler Museums

We get out of the heat and enjoy a preview of two exhibits at the Mint and Bechtler Museums.

Photo courtesy of the artist ©Annie Leibovitz Annie Leibovitz, Self Portrait, Brooklyn, New York, 2017. ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / WORK presents a compelling mix of new and rarely seen photographs alongside some of the most recognizable portraits in American culture, on display now at the Mint through August 31.



Fans of photography will know the household name Annie Leibovitz. Her work features an impressive list of musicians, artists, politicians and athletes — from John Lennon and Yoko Ono, to Queen Elizabeth, to former Bank of America chairman and CEO Hugh McColl. Now, you can see some of her work on view at the Mint Museum through Aug. 31. Mint curator Jennifer Sudul Edwards joins us to discuss the life, career, and work of Leibovitz — and to share how the Mint brought this impressive exhibit to Charlotte.

Then we turn to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art's new exhibit: "Collection, Reframed: We Are Here, Beyond Vision." Sight is typically crucial when viewing art — but what if you can't see? What other senses can you rely on to experience artwork?

The Bechtler answers that question by using audio and something called “data sonification” to transform how we engage with visual art. Curator Katia Zavistovski shares more about the exhibit, which was created in part by Charlotte-based dancer and choreographer Davian Robinson, who is nearly blind, and artist Janet Biggs.

We sit down with both curators — next time on Charlotte Talks.