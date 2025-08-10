Charlotte Pride at 25: Celebration and challenges

Charlotte Pride is set to celebrate a major milestone this weekend — the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Although the organization is adding one more year to its imprint on the city, the roots of Pride in Charlotte stretch back for more than 40 years . The first Charlotte Pride Day took place in June 1981 and looked very different from the Pride many have come to know today. Back then, it was in University City and garnered a crowd of 100. Now, with more than 200,000 weekend attendees, Charlotte Pride is a marquee event and the largest street festival and annual parade in the city.

In what has been considered a move mirroring the roots of Charlotte Pride, this weekend, Pride returns to a park setting . The annual festival will be held Aug. 16-17 in First Ward Park and surrounding streets, a shift from being held on South Tryon Street. The new location will offer 33% more space.

Although Charlotte Pride is looking to blow out the candles for one more year, corporate sponsorship is a growing challenge. This summer it was reported that some corporate sponsors are pulling back in various ways, from scaling down support to limiting visibility in support. This is among a backdrop of anti-DEI initiatives , notably led by the Trump administration.

We explore the past, present and future of Charlotte Pride as it prepares for its 2025 festival and parade this weekend. We will dive into the meaning of Pride, the challenges persisting in the LGBTQ+ community and how Charlotte is shaping its own queer history.

GUESTS:

Josh Burford, co-executive director & cofounder of Invisible Histories

Meredith Thompson, managing director at Charlotte Pride

Daniel Valdez, board director of Charlotte Pride