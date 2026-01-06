Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather discusses Iryna’s Law, public safety

For years, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has lobbied for more staffing for his office — an office that had not had a significant increase in staffing in nearly 15 years. That all is set to change with 10 more prosecutors expected for the county, gained by the passage of Iryna’s Law.

Iryna’s Law, passed in the wake of the killing of Iryna Zarutska aboard a Charlotte light rail train, was designed to overhaul parts of the criminal justice system, with supporters saying it helps keep violent offenders behind bars.

The law , which took effect Dec. 1, includes stricter rules for how bonds are set for violent offenders, new protocol for judges and magistrates ordering mental health evaluations and attempts to restart the death penalty in NC.

While signing the bill into law, Gov. Josh Stein spent much of his time slamming the legislation and said, “I'm troubled by its lack of ambition or vision. It simply does not do enough to keep you safe.”

Since the law took effect, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has held a press conference outlining concerns about how the new law is a burden on resources, staffing and mental health services. The Sheriff’s Office cites overcrowding threatens safety and efficiency, and that arrest processing delays are to be expected with an increased workload. Despite the law having a direct impact on jail operations, McFadden said lawmakers did not consult with his office.

We sit down with Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather to discuss his thoughts on Iryna’s Law and how it will affect his office.

Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County District Attorney