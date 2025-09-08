Iryna Zarutska stabbing

-
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on Monday said judges and magistrates allow criminals to be released too quickly.
-
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Monday that the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee on the city's light rail system was "a tragic failure by the courts and magistrates" and announced new steps to increase transit security.
-
President Trump's policy adviser Stephen Miller and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized Charlotte Democratic officials over the killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.
-
Interim Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Brent Cagle said he has tripled the amount of money the transit system spends on security since 2023.
-
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is calling the fatal stabbing of a young woman on the city’s light rail system a “tragic situation” that underscores broader challenges with mental health and homelessness.
-
Charlotte City Council members on Monday night said they want answers about crime around uptown and on public transit, after several high-profile incidents…including the killing of a 23-year-old woman who was stabbed to death Friday night on the Blue Line light rail in South End.
-
A 23-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed on the light rail Friday night in South End has been identified as a Ukrainian refugee who recently fled Russia’s war on her home country.