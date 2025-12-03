NC Rep Mary Belk joins to discuss Iryna's Law and more; update on new laws taking effect this December

In August, the city of Charlotte made national news with the tragic killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, aboard the Charlotte light rail. Weeks after the attack, legislators proposed a comprehensive bill, which was ultimately signed into law by Gov. Josh Stein. That law — Iryna’s Law — took effect on Dec. 1.

Iryna’s Law was designed to overhaul parts of the criminal justice system, with supporters saying it helps keep violent offenders behind bars. The law provides for 10 more prosecutors in Mecklenburg County. It also includes stricter rules for how bonds are set for violent offenders, new protocol for judges and magistrates ordering mental health evaluations and attempts to restart the death penalty in North Carolina.

Those opposed to the law include Mecklenburg Rep. Mary Belk , who said in a newsletter after the law’s signing, “Nobody believes that Iryna’s killer should have been on that train with her that night, but nothing in this bill would have directly addressed the situation that led to her murder.”

Along with Iryna’s Law, several other new laws took effect in North Carolina on Dec. 1. House Bill 193 allows employees and volunteers at private schools to carry firearms and stun guns on school grounds, with certain regulations. Other laws include work-requirement changes for SNAP benefits, impacting tens of thousands of North Carolinians. Also, new driving laws focus on heavy trucks in left lanes, tinted windows and even drivers moving too slowly in the left lane.

We check in with Rep. Mary Belk on Iryna’s Law and other legislative news, including a lack of a state budget. We also speak to reporters detailing what folks need to know with a series of new laws taking effect before the year-end.

GUESTS:

Part 1

Rep. Mary Belk, Democrat representing Mecklenburg District 88, House Democratic Joint Caucus Chair

Part 2

Bryan Anderson, politics reporter for The Assembly and creator of Anderson Alerts Substack newsletter

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief and political reporter for WUNC