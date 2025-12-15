Interview with outgoing Superior Court Judge Lou Trosch

After nearly 27 years, Mecklenburg County's longest serving judge has made plans to trade in his robe for an attorney's suit and tie when his terms runs out in 2026.

Trosch will not seek reelection next year and instead will retire from the Superior Court and join his father, brothers and son at the law firm of Conrad, Trosch & Kemmy, P.A.

He was appointed to serve as a judge in the 26th Judicial District on Jan. 5, 1999, and later joined the Superior Court bench in 2018. In 2010, Trosch became the first judge in North Carolina to be certified by the National Association of Counsel for Children as a Child Welfare Law Specialist.

For many years, Trosch also oversaw the local Juvenile Court, co-chaired the Race Matters for Juvenile Justice Initiative and served as Charlotte's Model Court's Lead Judge. In 2017, he also made headlines when he announced he would switch parties — from Republican to Democrat — as a "matter of conscience."

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Judge Trosch for the hour to hear about his life, the legacy from the bench he hopes to leave and the changes to the judicial system he’s witnessed firsthand.

GUEST:

Judge Louis Trosch, Superior Court Judge