Mecklenburg Public Health director joins to discuss winter updates for residents, plus how to manage holiday stress

As 2025 comes to a close, we take a look at the public health developments shaping life for Mecklenburg County residents and what listeners should know heading into 2026.

One issue drawing attention is a recent uptick in mpox cases in the county. After a period of decline following the initial outbreak, officials have reported an increase in confirmed cases through October and November. This increase mirrors trends seen in other cities.

Measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, such as pertussis, or whooping cough, remain a concern as well. Outbreaks in nearby states, like South Carolina , and nationwide raise questions about immunization coverage and overall preparedness, despite there being no major local clusters confirmed this year.

There is also the impact of broader policy and funding shifts on local health programs. Changes at the federal level and evolving Medicaid policy concerns are affecting resource availability. Mecklenburg County has witnessed staffing losses in key areas, impacting services such as disease investigation and STI prevention, even as needs remain high.

We also turn to mental health. As the holidays approach, holiday stress is on the rise. We’ll discuss the mental health impact of financial pressure, practical coping tools and how to know when it’s time to seek professional help.

On this episode, Mecklenburg Public Health Director, Dr. Raynard Washington, joins us with updates and his concerns on key health trends in Mecklenburg County. Also, we check in with a licensed clinical mental health counselor on the realities many people face during this season and discuss warning signs and practical techniques to help when stress peaks.

GUESTS:

Part 1:

Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County public health director

Part 2:

Felice H. Britt, licensed clinical mental health counselor, certified life coach and certified clinical trauma professional