A new year check-in with Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina

As we begin the new year, we check in with Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Russ Ferguson first took the oath of office on March 11, 2025. On Christmas Eve 2025, his position was solidified for several years. Senators confirmed Ferguson in December and President Trump gave his seal of approval later in the month.

Throughout his time in office, Ferguson has mostly focused his 100 assistant U.S. attorneys — who work from Charlotte, through the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, to the Tennessee border, on prosecuting gangs, cartels and convicted felons found with guns.

You may have seen Ferguson on TV recently announcing the arrest of a Mint Hill man who allegedly planned an ISIS-style New Year’s attack. Ferguson is pursuing federal charges after the deadly stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in August on Charlotte’s light rail. There was also a subsequent light rail stabbing that reignited concerns over CATS safety, violence in uptown, and immigration issues.

We will also discuss the impact the government shutdown had on this office, the presence of ICE and Border Patrol in Charlotte, and the voter registration process at North Carolina DMVs.