Local News Roundup: Primary election results; I-77 toll project latest; Tillis criticizes Noem at Senate hearing

Primary day has come and gone in North Carolina. Locally, several incumbents retained their positions. That includes Sheriff Garry McFadden, who narrowly won reelection. Not all candidates saw the same level of success. We break it down.

At the state level, one of the state’s political leaders could be in danger of losing his seat. State Senate Leader Phil Berger was in a virtual tie with Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page after the primary election. We break down what a Berger loss would mean for the state.

Back in Charlotte, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has put the Interstate 77 toll lane project on hold to solicit additional proposals and gather more public input. The delay is expected to last three months, but the state did not commit to considering any alternative plans. We discuss.

And on Capitol Hill, North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis continued to lay into now-former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Tillis said he’s been disappointed in her performance so far, specifically for her handling of immigration and FEMA. Tillis is a Republican, but is retiring at the end of the year.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve