The economic, legal and lasting impacts of Operation Charlotte’s Web

It’s been more than three months since U.S. Customs and Border Protection descended on Charlotte.

The operation called Charlotte’s Web brought fear, confusion and frustration to the city, especially among those in the immigrant community. Immigrant-owned businesses suffered throughout November and December as patrons and employees stayed away for fear they would be targeted by Border Patrol.

Politicians at both the local and national levels have asked for accountability and transparency from the operation. In a four-page letter sent last month to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis asked her to turn over detailed records from the operation. Tillis' office told WFAE that the Department of Homeland Security has not responded to its request for detailed records related to last November.

And there have been legal consequences as well. The Department of Homeland Security is facing a new class action lawsuit in North Carolina, accusing officers of making illegal, warrantless arrests, including of U.S. citizens.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the economic, legal, political, and cultural impact from Charlotte’s Web.

GUESTS:

Greg Asciutto, executive director of CharlotteEast

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Kristi Graunke, legal director ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Commissioner for District 6