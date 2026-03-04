© 2026 WFAE

The economic, legal and lasting impacts of Operation Charlotte’s Web

By Sarah Delia
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:57 PM EST
It’s been more than three months since U.S. Customs and Border Protection descended on Charlotte.

The operation called Charlotte’s Web brought fear, confusion and frustration to the city, especially among those in the immigrant community. Immigrant-owned businesses suffered throughout November and December as patrons and employees stayed away for fear they would be targeted by Border Patrol.

Politicians at both the local and national levels have asked for accountability and transparency from the operation. In a four-page letter sent last month to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis asked her to turn over detailed records from the operation. Tillis' office told WFAE that the Department of Homeland Security has not responded to its request for detailed records related to last November.

And there have been legal consequences as well. The Department of Homeland Security is facing a new class action lawsuit in North Carolina, accusing officers of making illegal, warrantless arrests, including of U.S. citizens.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the economic, legal, political, and cultural impact from Charlotte’s Web.

GUESTS:
Greg Asciutto, executive director of CharlotteEast
Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter
Kristi Graunke, legal director ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Commissioner for District 6

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
