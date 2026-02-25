© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The latest data on homelessness in Mecklenburg County and a look at how it's collected

By Sarah Delia
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST
Volunteers walked the streets of Charlotte early Thursday morning to count how many people were sleeping outdoors or in their cars.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Volunteers walked the streets of Charlotte early Thursday morning to count how many people were sleeping outdoors or in their cars.

Last week, Mecklenburg County released its 2025 State of Housing Instability and Homelessness Report.

There are a lot of numbers to dive into — and, more importantly, the human stories behind the statistics.

The report found that the annual number of people who stayed in emergency shelters, safe havens, or transitional housing increased 6% from fiscal year 2024. As of June 2025, there were 2,404 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County, down 14% from last year. But the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in 2024 increased 11%.

The report says more than 77% of the low-cost housing stock available in 2015 was lost by 2024.

And there’s even more data to analyze, produced in conjunction with the Charlotte Urban Institute and Mecklenburg County. We look at the work they’ve done to collect a decade's worth of data on homelessness, what it all means, and any solutions that have come from this information.

GUESTS
Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above
Lori Thomas, executive director, Charlotte Urban Institute & Regional Data Trust
Mary Ann Priester, housing and homelessness data and research coordinator for Mecklenburg County

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia