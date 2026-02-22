© 2026 WFAE

Why North Carolina matters in the midterm primaries

By Sarah Delia
Published February 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Why our state matters in the midterm primaries. With early voting underway and turnout reportedly higher than normal we look at the role North Carolina is likely to play nationally.
Why our state matters in the midterm primaries. With early voting underway and turnout reportedly higher than normal we look at the role North Carolina is likely to play nationally.

Early voting for North Carolina’s primary elections is underway. While you may or may not have made all your decisions on who you are voting for, this hour, we take a look at the importance of North Carolina as a whole and the role the state plays when it comes to primaries.

Primaries can have a low voter turnout rate, however, that doesn’t mean important decisions aren’t being made. From the local sheriff’s race to congressional seats, primaries can shape what voters see on their ballots come election day.

This primary election cycle has also brought some confusing twists and turns. In recent weeks, over 240,000 North Carolina voters received a letter from election officials stating their voter registration lacked certain required identification information. Some voters received these letters days before early voting began. The letters created chaos and confusion for worried voters–promoting hundreds of calls, emails and in-person inquiries to county election boards. We get to the bottom of why this happened and what it means for those voters.

We explore how important North Carolina is in the primaries, what we can learn from the outcome of state primary races, and what, if anything, those outcomes say about what we could see in the general election in North Carolina and beyond.

GUESTS:
Bryan Anderson, politics reporter for The Assembly
Chris Cooper, director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy at Western Carolina University and author of the book “Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer”

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
