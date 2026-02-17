© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The challenges facing NC pediatricians

By Sarah Delia
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:06 PM EST
Pixabay

The best, most scientifically proven way to protect the public from the measles virus, is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Despite that, measles cases continue to rise in South Carolina. As of Feb. 13, there are 950 confirmed cases.

Pediatricians are on the front lines advocating for their patients. But how they balance walking that fine line of trying to help their patients and the wishes of parents who may be vaccine hesitant, is proving to be a challenge.

Vaccine recommendations have come under fire during the second Trump administration, causing groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics to break with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine guidance for children. The leading group of pediatricians in the U.S. continues to recommend kids get shots to protect them from 18 diseases. On Jan. 5, the CDC reduced the number of diseases on the vaccine schedule from 18 to 11.

We explore the unique challenges pediatricians are facing in the current political climate. We’ll look at the burnout vaccine hesitancy is causing pediatricians, and we’ll explore the reliable information parents can turn to.

GUESTS:
 Dr. Aaron Pankiewicz, general practice pediatrician at Apex Pediatrics
Dr. Elisabeth Pordes, a pediatrician and Mecklenburg County’s program manager for Prenatal – Five Initiative
Dr. Peyton Thompson, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and
Infectious Diseases UNC

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
