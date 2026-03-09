© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How does your spring garden grow? Charlotte Talks answers your gardening questions

Published March 9, 2026 at 10:19 AM EDT
pixabay

Spring is right around the corner, the days are getting longer, and the sun is shining brighter. It's time to get your garden ready.

There are challenges facing gardeners this year already — climate change makes it difficult to predict what and when to plant. North Carolina is experiencing drought-like conditions already. But not all hope is lost when it comes to preparing for the best outcomes and navigating the impending heat.

Maybe you’re an avid gardener ready for some more advanced tips. Or maybe you live in an apartment and are concerned about gardening space. Whether you’re new to Charlotte and need help getting started or you’ve been gardening for years, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve assembled a panel of gardening experts to tackle all these questions, so make sure to write us throughout the show at charlottetalks@wfae.org with “gardening” in the subject line.

GUESTS:

Erin Hostetler, local gardener and owner of The Patio Farmer
Cherie Jzar, local gardener, farmer, and owner of Deep Roots CPS Farm
Mary Roberts, owner of Windcrest Farms in Monroe

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Gardening
