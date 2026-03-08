A dive into the debate over the I-77 project

The Interstate 77 toll lane project has been the center of debate at city council meetings, especially in recent weeks.

The project has been in the works for years, but tensions have risen in recent months. Many residents are upsetdue to a proposal that would have the project disrupt historically Black areas of the city.

These residents have packed city council meetings and even helped sway elected officials. Recently, the North Carolina Department of Transportation agreed to pause the project for three months. The state says this will allow it to get more input from the communities, but others are skeptical if alternatives will betaken seriously.

On this Charlotte Talks, we speak with stakeholders about where the project stands and what comes next.

GUESTS:

Segment 1

Brett Canipe, NCDOT Western deputy chief engineer

Ed Driggs, Charlotte City Council member representing District 7

Carly Swanson, NC Turnpike Authority director of Innovative Delivery

Segment 2

Shannon Bins, founder and executive director of Sustain Charlotte

Sean Langley, president of the McCrorey Heights neighborhood association