-
The contractor building the I-77 toll lanes north of Charlotte has completed work on the second of three sections, and is finishing work on the third.
-
Construction is finally done on the northern section of the Interstate 77 toll lanes in the Lake Norman area north of Charlotte — eight months behind…
-
If you're one of the few people still commuting on the highways right now, the COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining: No traffic. But that's a concern for…
-
State transportation officials say they need more time to plan how to convert highway shoulders into extra lanes at rush-hour on I-77 in north Mecklenburg…
-
Final work on the I-77 Express toll lanes north of Charlotte likely won't be finished until this summer. Contractor I-77 Mobility Partners says cold…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System is overhauling its express bus service from Northern Mecklenburg County to take advantage of the Interstate 77 express…
-
North Carolina, like many other states, has gambled on toll roads as a way to reduce congestion.While a relatively recent addition to the state’s…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System says it's taking steps to let commuter buses use the I-77 Express toll lanes between Charlotte and north Mecklenburg County.…
-
The Interstate 77 Express Lanes have been under construction for four years north of Charlotte. The toll lanes are now open on all 26 miles between…
-
The Interstate 77 Express Lanes have been under construction for four years north of Charlotte. The toll lanes are now open on all 26 miles between…