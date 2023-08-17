No Cintra toll lanes on I-77 South: Transportation officials recommend against developer's proposal

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it won’t move forward with a proposal from the Spanish company Cintra to build and manage toll lanes planned for Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The DOT told the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization that the unsolicited proposal from Cintra received in February 2022 didn’t differ from what the state already has planned for the highway.

Cintra built the I-77 toll lanes in north Mecklenburg, and the company made its unsolicited proposed to do the same thing for I-77 south.

Charlotte City Council member Ed Driggs - a CRTPO member - said he’s pleased with the DOT’s recommendation.

The Cintra-managed toll lanes in north Mecklenburg are controversial. A number of north Mecklenburg residents believe the company’s toll rates are too high.

“Quite honestly given the sensitivity around Cintra I think that’s good news,” Driggs said. “I like the idea that they are going to be on a completely level playing field with any other bidder and not have a big advantage from having solicited the bid.”

The DOT plans to add two express lanes in each direction on I-77 from uptown to either the South Carolina state line or the I-485 interchange in south Charlotte.

The question is whether the state builds and maintains the toll lanes on its own or whether it turns to a private company.

The DOT said it’s studying which delivery method would be best. It will make a recommendation to CRTPO in the spring of 2024.

Having a private company build and manage the lanes could mean they are finished sooner. But it’s likely that motorists would pay higher tolls.

The toll lanes are expected to cost $2.1 billion, though the DOT said last night that could increase.