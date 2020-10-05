-
Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
Duke Energy is in negotiations with the city to buy electric buses for Charlotte Area Transit System. The news came as a surprise to environmentalists, who say an all-electric bus fleet would help the city meet its climate change goals.
Charlotte TalksWednesday, Oct. 23, 2019High-speed has long been a tough sell in the US, but plans are still in the works for it to come to Charlotte - some day. Guest…
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident involving a CATS bus near uptown Wednesday morning. The fire department says 18…
Officials with the scooter and bike rental company Lime say they thought they had the support of city leaders when they introduced their electric scooters…
Here's a riddle: Imagine two roads in Charlotte, one in the north, one in the south. Both have four lanes and plenty of rush hour traffic, but one has…
Charlotte Area Transit System and NCDOT have lined up funding and nearly completed design work on the on the planned Charlotte Gateway Station uptown. …
NCDOT says it's months away from a deciding whether to act on consultant’s report on whether to cancel, revise or keep a contract to build toll lanes on…
The debate over optional toll lanes on I-77 from Charlotte to Mooresville has played out in court, in local elections, and at the Statehouse over the past…