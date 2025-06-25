© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg transportation tax bill passes NC House

WFAE
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

A bill that would allow Mecklenburg County voters to decide on a sales tax increase has passed the North Carolina House. The additional one-percentage point tax would go to fund billions of dollars in road and transit improvements, including the Red Line commuter train to north Mecklenburg.

The bill now heads to the state Senate. Senate leader Phil Berger said he expects it to move through the chamber, though the exact timing is unclear.

"I expect us to take it up when it comes over. I don't know that we're gonna have the runway to finish it this week is the only challenge and so we'll have to ...see what happens when it gets over here," he said.

The state House and Senate are also trying to iron out a new budget, as well as potential veto overrides of bills tightening immigration enforcement and allowing concealed weapons without a permit.
Tags
Politics transitTransportation