'Presente and Proud' to amplify queer Latino voices ahead of Charlotte Pride

A panel discussion is set to take place ahead of Charlotte Pride this weekend, with a focus on minority voices from Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community.

"Presente & Proud" will highlight voices from Charlotte’s queer Latino community. The event is expected to feature three panelists who will discuss topics such as safety concerns within the trans community and how queer people can help each other in this moment of political uncertainty.

Alex Piñeres is the executive director of Raíces Latino Arts, which is organizing the event with the Hispanic Federation. He said conversations like this are rare.

"We wanted to celebrate that and see that becoming something you come to expect from Charlotte,” Piñeres said. "So, hopefully, this is opening doors to create that more and more throughout the city.”

The panel discussion takes place ahead of this weekend’s 25th annual Charlotte Pride, which has seen some corporations pulling back support from this year’s event. Nevertheless, Piñeres says it won’t stop LGBTQ residents from celebrating.

“Something very unique about the LGBTQ community and the Latinx communities is that even in the worst of times, these celebratory aspects of those cultures and communities can never be tamed,” Piñeres said.

Friday’s panel discussion starts at 6:30 p.m. and takes place at Viva Collective CLT in uptown and is free to attend.