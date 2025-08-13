Three Bone Theatre presents modern Latino take on ancient Greek tragedy

A new play inspired by a 2,000-year-old classic Greek myth is premiering in Charlotte this weekend and reimagines the concerns of Chicano and Latino communities in Los Angeles.

"Electricidad" is based on Sophocles’ Electra and explores themes of revenge, loss and violence in East Los Angeles. The play is part of a trilogy by playwright Luis Alfaro that modernizes classic Greek myths.

Three Bone Theatre will stage "Electricidad" for Charlotte audiences at the Arts Factory at West End Studios off Trade Street. This is the second of the trilogy’s three plays that the company has produced.

Glynnis O'Donoghue, Electricidad’s director at Three Bone Theatre, says she’s excited to have nine actors in the cast, each bringing different Latino cultures to the stage.

“It's so lovely to be in a room with a group of actors who are normally the only people who are in a cast representing that community,” O'Donoghue said.

"Electricidad" opens Friday and runs through Aug. 31. Tickets are $30.