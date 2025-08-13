© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

Three Bone Theatre presents modern Latino take on ancient Greek tragedy

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
Electricidad opens Friday, Aug. 15, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 31.
Three Bone Theatre
"Electricidad" opens Friday, Aug. 15, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 31.

A new play inspired by a 2,000-year-old classic Greek myth is premiering in Charlotte this weekend and reimagines the concerns of Chicano and Latino communities in Los Angeles.

"Electricidad" is based on Sophocles’ Electra and explores themes of revenge, loss and violence in East Los Angeles. The play is part of a trilogy by playwright Luis Alfaro that modernizes classic Greek myths.

Three Bone Theatre will stage "Electricidad" for Charlotte audiences at the Arts Factory at West End Studios off Trade Street. This is the second of the trilogy’s three plays that the company has produced.

Glynnis O'Donoghue, Electricidad’s director at Three Bone Theatre, says she’s excited to have nine actors in the cast, each bringing different Latino cultures to the stage.

“It's so lovely to be in a room with a group of actors who are normally the only people who are in a cast representing that community,” O'Donoghue said.

"Electricidad" opens Friday and runs through Aug. 31. Tickets are $30.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Three Bone Theatre
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger